Patterson Garden Club tours yards

The Patterson Garden Club welcomed spring with a March 24 meeting that included tours of homes.

Members toured the blooming backyards of Joy and Frank Guarisco, and Emma and Floyd Estay.

Yards were accented with colorful blossoms of amaryllis, Knockout roses, snapdragons, irises, verbena and more.

Homeowners also shared with club members their knowledge and love of gardening.

At the conclusion of the home tours, members convened for an ice cream snack at the home of fellow Patterson Garden Club member Iris Roy while enjoying a view of her backyard along the Lower Atchafalaya River.

The next regular club meeting will be April 24.