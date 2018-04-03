Joy and Frank Guarisco welcomed members of the Patterson Garden Club for a tour of their backyard as part of the club’s March 24 meeting. From left are club members Linda Thomas, Juanita Bienvenu, Daisy LeBlanc, Iris Roy and Joy Guarisco.
—Submitted Photos
Emma and Floyd Estay welcomed members of the Patterson Garden Club for a tour of their backyard as part of the club’s March 24 meeting. From left are club members Evelyn Estay, Daisy LeBlanc, Iris Roy, Emma Estay, Cleo Picou, Juanita Bienvenu and Rosa Butler.
Patterson Garden Club tours yards
The Patterson Garden Club welcomed spring with a March 24 meeting that included tours of homes.
Members toured the blooming backyards of Joy and Frank Guarisco, and Emma and Floyd Estay.
Yards were accented with colorful blossoms of amaryllis, Knockout roses, snapdragons, irises, verbena and more.
Homeowners also shared with club members their knowledge and love of gardening.
At the conclusion of the home tours, members convened for an ice cream snack at the home of fellow Patterson Garden Club member Iris Roy while enjoying a view of her backyard along the Lower Atchafalaya River.
The next regular club meeting will be April 24.