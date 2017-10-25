In attendance at the Oct. 14 Patterson Garden Club meeting were, top photo from left, guest Denise Baxter and members Ginger Griffin, Juanita Bienvenu, Iris Roy, Sharon Larson, Lisa Wilson, Daisy LeBlanc, Donna Ruffin and Evelyn Estay. Members toured Bayou Teche, below, with Captain John Burke, owner of Captain Caviar Swamp Tours in Patterson.
—Submitted Photos

Patterson Garden Club meets, tours

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 2:03pm StMaryNow.com

The Patterson Garden Club meeting on Oct. 14 was held at the home of Iris Roy. During the meeting, led by President Evelyn Estay, members discussed upcoming District 3 meeting set for Oct. 26 in Abbeville and the Blue Star Marker Ceremony to be held at Patterson Junior High School on Nov. 3.
Co-hostesses for the meeting were Evelyn Estay and Sharon Larson.
After the short meeting, members went on a Captain Caviar Swamp Tour of Bayou Teche piloted by owner John Burke.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017