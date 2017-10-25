Patterson Garden Club meets, tours

The Patterson Garden Club meeting on Oct. 14 was held at the home of Iris Roy. During the meeting, led by President Evelyn Estay, members discussed upcoming District 3 meeting set for Oct. 26 in Abbeville and the Blue Star Marker Ceremony to be held at Patterson Junior High School on Nov. 3.

Co-hostesses for the meeting were Evelyn Estay and Sharon Larson.

After the short meeting, members went on a Captain Caviar Swamp Tour of Bayou Teche piloted by owner John Burke.