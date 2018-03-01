Patterson Garden Club learns about butterflies

Patterson Garden Club held its monthly meeting Feb. 20 at the home of Iris Roy. Co-hosting with Roy was Ginger Griffin. A meal, including pizza and salad, was served.

Dana and Bryan Johnson of Heart of Hospice were guest speakers. The informative presentation was about butterflies including their care and ways to enjoy them.

Colorful handouts included varieties of butterflies and plants which attract them. Members were encouraged to plant the right plants that would encourage butterflies to stick around.

The Johnsons discussed the “Butterfly Release” scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on April 29 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. This program, sponsored by Heart of Hospice, honors loved ones. For more information about the program or to buy a butterfly for release, contact the hospice office during March.

In club business, members discussed Arbor Day and the Patterson Garden Club Schol-arship. An Arbor Day planting will be postponed until next year. Members learned that scholarship forms will be sent to Patterson High School. Deadline for interested PHS graduates to return the form is April 10.

Rosa Butler was the half-and-half winner.

The next club meeting will be March 24.