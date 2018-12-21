Patterson Garden Club donates toys

Patterson Garden Club members donated toys to the Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment’s Toys for Tots campaign. From left are Juanita Bienvenu, Iris Roy, Donna Bates-Ruffin, Sharon Larson, Lisa Wilson, Ginger Griffin, and Rosa Butler. Club President Evelyn Estay also donated.

Patterson Garden Club celebrated Christmas during its Dec. 15 meeting. Members brought gifts to donate to the Marine Corp League, St. Mary Detachment’s Toys for Tots campaign. In keeping with the Christmas spirit, members played Christmas games and watched the city of Patterson’s boat parade.
During the meeting, members learned that Arbor Day will be celebrated Dec. 29 with a magnolia tree dedicated to Buddy Roy at Patterson Junior High school. The tree is located on the First Street side of the school where Roy’s Supermarket was located for many years.

