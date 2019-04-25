Patterson Garden Club announces officers

Patterson Garden Club held its monthly meeting April 16 at the home of Iris Roy. President Evelyn Estay led the business meeting, which included voting on officers for next year.

All officers agreed to continue with their respective offices with an addition of Juanita Bienvenu as co-president. Also continuing to serve as officers are Vice President Ginger Griffin, Secretary Sharon Larson and Treasurer Iris Roy.

Plans are being made for the spring Louisiana Garden Club Federation District 3 meeting set June 5 at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton. It was announced that the Community Yard of the Month for April was given to Patterson Healthcare Center.

The program for the meeting was presented by Sandra Marshall on her western United States travels. It included a slideshow titled, “Wildflower Beauty.”

Co-hostesses for the meeting were Linda Thomas and Marshall. The half-and-half drawing was won by Larson. Members displayed finished products from the field trip to Mindi’s DIY Art Shack in Franklin.