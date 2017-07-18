Patriotic theme for St. Mary AARP July meeting

A special Fourth of July musical presentation by St. Mary AARP member Gordon Smith was the highlight of the St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 July 3 meeting. He included a brief history of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, followed by performances of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. The meeting was held at the St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor for July was Advance Physical Therapy and Rehabil-itation. Chet Sternfels, Advance Physical Therapy co-owner, was guest speaker. He informed members about the many services offered at their facilities to help patients return to a normal, healthy and functional life.

Attendees were served a meal of red beans, sausage, rice, salad and birthday cake. Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized. The cake was donated by M C Bank. The meal was prepared by Floyd and Shirley Hymel.