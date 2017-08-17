—Submitted Photo

Ohmer grows Christ in the Manger flowers

Thu, 08/17/2017

Gerald Ohmer has been cultivating Epiphyllum oxypetalum — also known by many names including the Night Blooming Cereus and Christ in the Manger — for several years at his Morgan City home. Each blossom only opens for one night and is wilted by morning. “They open around 10 p.m.,” he said. He said the plant makes fragrant white flowers continuously throughout the summer. Anyone interest in a cutting or seeing the plant may email him at gncohmer@yahoo.com.

