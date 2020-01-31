Article Image Alt Text

2019 King and Queen Nike XLVIII Kyle Stansbury and Victoria Kirkpatrick
Nike ball is Feb. 1

The children’s Krewe of Nike will present its 49th tableau at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. All viewing is invitation only. Bidding adieu will be King and Queen Nike XLVIII Kyle Stansbury and Victoria Kirkpatrick. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Kirkpatrick. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Stansbury III. Members of the krewe will parade behind the Krewe of Galatea procession that begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Morgan City.

