NIAAA: Learn about alcohol use disorder

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a good time to reflect on drinking patterns and the role that alcohol plays in our lives.

Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol drink moderately and without complications. At the same time, alcohol-related problems are among the most significant public health issues in the country.

Alcohol use disorder affects about 15 million adults in the United States, and an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the nation.

How do you know if drinking alcohol has become a problem for you or a loved one? And where do you go for help if it has?

One way is to learn more about alcohol use disorder. Alcohol use disorder is a medical diagnosis that ranges from moderate to severe, with the severity based on several criteria. But, briefly, alcohol becomes a problem when it impacts your life in a negative way.

For example, is your personal or work life deteriorating because of your drinking? Have you had times when you drank more, or longer, than you intended? Are you drinking to feel better? Are you drinking to cope with stress or other problems? Do you feel anxious or irritable without a drink? For more information about the criteria for alcohol use disorder, see https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/dsmfactsheet/dsmfact.htm.

If you recognize any of these symptoms in yourself, it’s time to rethink the role that alcohol plays in your life. the The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has some interactive resources to help examine your drinking patterns further and, if needed, recognize and search for quality care.

Rethinking Drinking is resource that can help assess your drinking habits and provide valuable, research-based information to help you cut back or stop drinking if needed. It is available online as an interactive tool at https://www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov and as a brochure that can be downloaded at https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/Rethinking Drinking/Rethinking_Drinking.pdf.

NIAAA also has a new website that can help navigate the often complicated process of choosing treatment for alcohol problems.

The NIAAA Alcohol Treatment Navigator helps search for professionally led, evidence-based alcohol treatment. It is a comprehensive, yet easy-to-use, tool. Many treatment options are available, and the navigator makes the search easier by telling you what you need to know — and what you need to do — to find appropriate, quality care nearby. It is available at https://alcoholtreatment.niaaa.nih.gov.

—Information from www.niaaa.nih.gov.