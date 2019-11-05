New Orleans Ballet to present The Nutcracker

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents performances of The Nutcracker, a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Two performances of the classic Christmas tale are set at the Houma Civic Center.

Performances are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Tickets are $75, $65 and $38. Additional fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

Purchase at the Civic Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 985-850-4657 for details.