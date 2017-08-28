Nelson, Schaff presented as Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children's Day royalty

Gabriel Nelson and Emma Rose Schaff made their first official appearance as the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day King and Queen during the Festival’s adult coronation Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They were selected in a random drawing Aug. 13 at a Children’s Day event at the Bayou Vista Community Center Spray Park. Nelson and Schaff will reign over the Children’s Day Activities that begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Children are encouraged to participate in a host of free field games, races and more. Children’s Day is sponsored by the family of Marion Bergeron and the late Oliver Bergeron, and the Rotary Club of Morgan City.