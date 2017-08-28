Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children's Day King and Queen
Gabriel Nelson and Emma Rose Schaff
—Peter Bello Photography

Nelson, Schaff presented as Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children's Day royalty

Mon, 08/28/2017 - 12:28pm StMaryNow.com

Gabriel Nelson and Emma Rose Schaff made their first official appearance as the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day King and Queen during the Festival’s adult coronation Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They were selected in a random drawing Aug. 13 at a Children’s Day event at the Bayou Vista Community Center Spray Park. Nelson and Schaff will reign over the Children’s Day Activities that begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Children are encouraged to participate in a host of free field games, races and more. Children’s Day is sponsored by the family of Marion Bergeron and the late Oliver Bergeron, and the Rotary Club of Morgan City.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017