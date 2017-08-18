Mouton to discuss Chenier's musical influence

Writer and roots music scholar Todd Mouton will give a music history talk at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Jeanerette Museum. His multimedia presentation and discussion will cover the King of Zydeco — Clifton Chenier and the many great south Louisiana artists he influenced.

Mouton is the author of ‘Way Down in Louisiana: Clifton Chenier, Cajun, Zydeco, and Swamp Pop Music.’ He will discuss Chenier’s life and career as well as other artists such as Buckwheat Zydeco, the blues-rock of Sonny Landreth and the accordion- and fiddle-driven music of BeauSoleil. These artists emerged from the traditions of the Cajun and Creole Country music.

Over the course of his 20-plus years as a writer, editor, non-profit arts executive and producer of concerts, events, records and radio programs, Mouton and his work have received a Louisiana Governor’s Arts Award and recognition from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. He’s widely known as a passionate advocate for the artists and cultures of his home state, according to the Jeanerette Museum’s new release.

Mouton’s free history talk is open to adults. The museum is located at 500 E. Main St. in Jeanerette. Seating is limited and taken on a first come, first serve basis. A book signing will follow the event.

For information, online visit www.jeanerettemuseum.com or email jeanerettemuseum@yahoo.com or call the museum at 337-276-4408 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.