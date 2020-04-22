Mother’s Day gift ideas for moms from all walks of life

Mother’s Day is a celebration of women who devote much of their effort and energy to their families.

Mothers may perform similar tasks, but no two moms are the same. Finding ways to celebrate mom’s uniqueness can make the day that much more meaningful and memorable.

The Crafter

Mothers who are avid crafters may enjoy a craft-themed Mother’s Day. A family crafting project can make for a fun afternoon and produce mementos that mom will cherish for years to come.

Dads and kids can plan the project in advance without her knowledge, arranging all of the materials ahead of time and setting up the crafting station the night before.

Kids can even get a head start on the day by making their own craft for mom and giving it to her as a Mother’s Day present.

The Reader

A 2017 survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that women read more than men. Kids can write mom their own books, and dad can help put them together.

The Nature Lover

A 2016 report from the Outdoor Foundation found that 46 percent of people who participated in outdoor activities were women.

If mom is a nature enthusiast, families can plan a Mother’s Day enjoying the great outdoors, even giving her a new fishing pole, hiking gear or other items that align with her favorite nature activity.

The Relaxation Specialist

Of course, some mothers may want to simply unwind with a relaxing day at the spa.

When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a gift certificate to her favorite spa may be just what the doctor ordered.