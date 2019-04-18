Morgan City Hospital Auxiliary held its Spring Luncheon April 9. Recipients receiving service awards for years of service are, from left, Dawn Thigpen, 5 years; Donna Uzzo, 20 years; Francis Smith, 15 years; Sheran Blanchard, 20 years; and Rose Marie Vining, 25 years.
Service hours awards were presented during Morgan City Hospital Auxiliary’s Spring Luncheon held April 9. From left are Elizabeth Griffin, 500 hours; Carol West, 3,000 hours; Lois Giroir, 7,000 hours; Sandra Ratcliff, 8,000 hours; and Linda Crapell, 9,000 hours. Mary Etta Taylor earned 500 hours.
Incoming officers for 2019-21 were recognized at the Morgan City Hospital Auxiliary Spring Luncheon held April 9. From right are President Sandra Ratcliff, Vice President Lea Hebert, Recording Secretary Lois Giroir and Treasurer Linda Crapell.
Morgan City Hospital Auxiliary holds Spring Luncheon
During the luncheon, members were presented awards for years and hours of service.
Incoming officers were recognized. Incoming officers for 2019-21 are President Sandra Ratcliff, Vice President Lea Hebert, Recording Secretary Lois Giroir and Treasurer Linda Crapell.