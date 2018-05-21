May 25 is deadline for S&P queen hopefuls

Friday, May 25, is the deadline for application submissions for anyone wishing to be considered as the next Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen.

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and Fair Association and the Past Queen’s Club is searching for that special young woman to carry on the tradition of representing the oldest state-chartered harvest festival. She will be goodwill ambassador for the Tri-City area and will represent the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival held Labor Day weekend.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 by Jan. 1, 2019. Candidates and their parents shall be residents of east St. Mary Parish or lower St. Martin and Assumption parishes.

Each candidate should have attended at least their junior and senior year in an east St. Mary Parish high school. Candidates shall be high school graduates by not less than one year, shall never have been married, pregnant or given birth to a child.

The candidate selected to represent the 83rd festival will travel statewide promoting the festival and the City of Morgan City. The new queen will be required to attend 11 festivals selected by the board. She is encouraged to attend, when possible, all other festivals and city functions to which she is invited. Authorized travel and miscellaneous expenses are paid by the festival.

The queen must abide by all rules and regulations of the host festival while attending as representative of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

Maids will be presented during the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Coronation and Ball at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Complete requirements and applications may be obtained by calling the festival office at 985-385-0703 or emailing director@shrimp-petrofest.org.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is 3 p.m. Friday, May 25.