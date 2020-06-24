Make outdoor fun with these DIY ideas

Looking for some outdoor fun this summer?

Here are two ideas from the makers of Juicy Juice.

Outdoor DIY Summer Slime

Bring on the fun by adding this stretchy and slimy stuff to your little one’s summer activities. It’s easy to make in under 10 minutes.

Here’s what you’ll need to join in on the DIY slime craze:

Materials:

1 large bowl

1 large wooden spoon

½ cup of glue

½ tsp. of baking soda

½ cup of shaving cream

3-4 drops of food dye

10 drops of contact solution

3 pumps of foam soap

Instructions:

Mix ½ cup of glue with ½ teaspoon of baking soda in a large bowl.

Then mix in ½ cup of shaving cream and add 3-4 drops of food dye (the color of your choice.) Then add in two pumps of foaming hand soap to make the slime fluffier.

Finally, it’s time to set the slime with contact solution. About 10 drops of contact solution is recommended but continue to add in as much solution as needed until the slime is no longer sticky or stuck to fingers.

Juicy Juice Bubble Snake Blower

Is blowing bubbles on of your children’s favorite thing to do outdoors?

If the answer is yes, then try making this Juicy Juice Bubble Snake Blower.

Here’s what is needed to create this unique craft:

Materials:

Scissors or Xacto knife

Craft foam

Marker

Plate

1⁄3 cup of water

5 Tbsp. of dish soap

Empty 64 oz. Juicy Juice bottle

Tape

Instructions:

Step 1: Remove the lid from an empty Juicy Juice bottle and help your little one cut out the base.

Step 2: Trace base onto craft foam.

Step 3: Remove bottle and then draw on tabs and then help your little one cut out shape.

Step 4: Help your little one to cut out any shapes they’d like within the craft foam cutout.

Step 5: Use tape to adhere the tabs to the bottle.

Step 6: Use a plate to mix the water and dish soap to make bubble solution.

Step 7: Now dip the base of the bottle into the solution.

Step 8: Then blow into the bottle to make bubbles.