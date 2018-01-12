LSU Vet school open house set

BATON ROUGE — The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine will host its 36th annual Open House on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, though donations are welcome, the LSU SVM news release stated. The LSU SVM encourages the public to download the LSU SVM app that will include a detailed schedule of events, maps, announcements, games and more that will help guests find information and navigate the self-guided tour easily.

Open house, at the LSU SVM on Skip Bertman Drive, is an opportunity for everyone in the family to discover the world of veterinary medicine and the latest developments in animal health care, welfare and biomedical research. A self-guided tour will take visitors through the Veterinary Medicine Building, where students, faculty and staff will provide information and exhibits on veterinary medicine and biomedical science. In addition, the anatomy laboratory, intensive care units, surgery suites and radiology suites will be featured on the tour, along with other areas of the veterinary hospital.

There will also be a teddy bear repair station, where children can get their stuffed animals “sutured,” a petting zoo, an endoscopy station where children can use the endoscopy equipment to find prizes in a stuffed animal’s body, and animal demonstrations, such as the parade of breeds for both dogs and horses. Equine treadmill demonstrations will be held throughout the day behind the Equine Research Building, as will companion animal underwater treadmill demonstrations.

This year’s theme is “One World, One Health. One Health” and recognizes that the health of people is connected to the health of animals and the environment. The goal of One Health is to encourage the collaborative efforts of multiple disciplines — working locally, nationally and globally — to achieve the best health for people, animals and the environment, the news release noted. A One Health approach is important because six out of every 10 infectious diseases in humans are spread from animals, the release said. To download the LSU SVM app is available at an app store under “CrowdCompass Attendee Hub.”

Other groups participating in our Open House include BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, Magic Happens Rabbit Rescue, the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and much more.

For more visit www.lsu.edu/vetmed/events/open_house/index.php.

—The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is one of only 30 veterinary schools in the U.S. and the only one in Louisiana. The LSU SVM is dedicated to improving the lives of people and animals through education, research and service. The School’s motto is “ We teach. We heal. We discover. We protect.”