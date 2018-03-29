LSU AgCenter to present AgMagic

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter will host AgMagic, an interactive event that teaches young people about agriculture, in Baton Rouge and the New Orleans area this spring.

In Baton Rouge, AgMagic will return for its 15th year at the Parker Coliseum on the LSU campus from April 16 to 22. Registered school groups will tour the exhibits during the week, while the public is invited to come on the weekend. Admission is free.

AgMagic offers a fun venue to learn about the Louisiana agriculture industry and its importance.

AgMagic visitors will be guided through seven portals: 4-H: Learn by Doing, World of Wonder, Farming the Waters, Plants Produce for You, Bugs Rule, Animals Produce for You and Farm Gate to Dinner Plate.

AgMagic on the River will return to the New Orleans area from May 8 to 11 for school groups and May 12 for the public. The event will be held at the Meraux Foundation’s Docville Farm in Violet.

Schools can schedule visits to either location by going to www.eventbrite.com. Search for “AgMagic.”