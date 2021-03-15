Local Girl Scouts council recognized by Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — To honor the 109th birthday of Girl Scouts, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation recognizing and commending Girl Scouts for 109 years of service to the community.

The proclamation is as follows:

“March 12, 2021 marks the 109th anniversary of Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest and most successful leadership program for girls in the world; and as the world’s premier leadership development organization for girls, Girl Scouts has emphasized public service, civic engagement, and fostering a sense of community in girls for over a century; and Girl Scouts works to champion the ambitious, cultivate the talents, and develop the skills of girls to be leaders in their own world, and in ours; and in these incredibly challenging times, Girl Scouts provides community, consistency, and connection for girls, and is a safe haven in all the uncertainty; and in the time of COVID-19, Girl Scouts offers skill-building digital programming and virtual leadership experiences girls can participate in safely from home as they continue their Girl Scout journeys; and at a time when civics education is missing from many schools, Girl Scouts has introduced new K-12 Civics badges to bring girls more experiences that deepen their understanding of democracy and government, prepare them for a lifetime of civic engagement, and motivate them to be catalysts for change; and Girl Scouts offers 21st century programming in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the outdoors; entrepreneurship and beyond, helping girls to develop invaluable life skills and take the lead early and often; and Gold Award Girl Scouts already take on projects that have a measurable and sustainable impact on a community by first assessing a need, designing a solution, creating a project, and inspiring others to sustain it; and today, more than 50 million women are Girl Scout alums, making our world a safer, more connected, more vibrant place to live.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOHN BEL EDWA-RDS, do hereby give special commendation and recognition to Girl Scouts of the USA in acknowledgment of celebrating 109 years exemplary service to the community, State of Louisiana and the United States of America.”

“We are so proud to receive this official recognition from Governor Edwards for all of the hard work our girls and volunteers tirelessly dedicate to making the world a better place each and every day,” said Girl Scouts Louisiana East CEO Rebecca Penn-ington.

For information on how to join or volunteer with Girl Scouts Louisiana East, visit www.gsle.org/join.

—Girl Scouts Louisiana East provides leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana, including St. Mary. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org.