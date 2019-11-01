Life Chain held in Patterson

Seventy-five pro-life advocates conducted Patterson’s seventh annual Life Chain on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 6. The chain was held along U.S. 90 at Wise Street. Members of various local churches took part in the event in support of pro-life issues including an end to legalized abortion, euthanasia and more. Diocese of Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel gave the invocation and the Rev. Marty Harden of Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship in Patterson provided the closing prayer. The local Life Chain was one of many conducted throughout the United States.