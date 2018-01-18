LaHouse Winter Saturday open house is Jan. 20

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana homeowners can learn about keeping their homes warm and cozy without high utility bills at the LaHouse Winter Saturday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The open house will highlight an array of “cozy technologies” in the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Resource Center, a high-performance demonstration home, said LaHouse director Claudette Reichel. Visitors will find free publications and experts to answer questions.

“Cozy tech is a term we like to use for strategies and features that provide warm, cozy comfort in winter with less energy and low heating bills,” Reichel said. “And you don’t need to sacrifice health and safety to get comfort.”

Everyone can feel the advantage of a toasty home and appreciate a low heating bill, but many are not aware of common winter health hazards in typical Louisiana homes.

“Low-level carbon monoxide poisoning can cause flu-like symptoms, so if you feel ill at home in winter, find out quickly if it’s the flu or CO,” she said.

LaHouse showcases a wide range of proven and cost-effective examples of safe, energy-efficient heating systems; a safer fireplace and cooktop; durable, energy-saving building systems; cost-effective home energy improvements; heat-holding windows and doors; a wide variety of insulation alternatives; and other components, Reichel said.

All of these work together to provide greater comfort and energy-efficiency than a typical home, while also preventing problems with air quality and home moisture during cold months.

LaHouse Resource Center is located at 2858 Gourrier Ave. across from Alex Box Stadium. A donation of $5 per adult is requested to help support educational programming and exhibits.

More information about LaHouse Resource Center and how to achieve and enjoy the benefits of a high-performance home is available at www.LSUAgCenter.com/LaHouse.