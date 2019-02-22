The Krewe of Adonis Queens’ Club held its annual dinner Feb. 6 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Special guests were, from left, King and Queen Adonis XLIV Steven and Millie Minvielle, and Captain Keith Leonard.
Members of the Krewe of Adonis Queens’ Club gathered for their annual dinner Feb. 6 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They include, seated from left, Carey Gaddis, Brenda Walters, Queen Adonis XLIV Millie Minvielle, Sondra Dohmann and Denise Pitts. Standing from left are Sheila Adams, JoAnne Radtke, Mena Leonard, Sherry Lester, Linda Bradley, Camille Izaguirre, Yvonne Marcel and Frances Smith.

Wives of kings of Adonis were special guests at the Krewe of Adonis Queens’ Club dinner held Feb. 6. Seated from left are Brenda Walters, King and Queen Adonis XLIV Steven and Millie Minvielle, and Captain Keith Leonard. Standing from left are Mena Leonard, Sherry Lester, Linda Bradley and JoAnne Radtke.

Krewe of Adonis Queens' Club holds dinner

Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:05am

The Krewe of Adonis Queens’ Club held its annual dinner Feb. 6 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

