Kershaw hopes to bring national awareness to drug addiction

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Multi-platinum and country music artist Sammy Kershaw has delivered his first music video in more than seven years, according to a news release.

CMT Music and CMT.com exclusively debuted the official music video for “My Friend Fred.” The new tune tells the harrowing, true-life story of the journey one man took to lose everything in his life, including his family and friends, to drug addiction.

“I really related to the story of Fred the very first time I heard the song because I’ve seen first-hand how methamphetamines, heroin, opioids, alcohol and other terrible addictions have destroyed way too many precious lives, families and really great people,” said Kershaw.

Written by Billy Lawson and Ed Hill, the song was co-produced by Lawson and Kershaw and recorded at the iconic Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“A lot of times we just kind of ignore or throw people like this away,” said Kershaw. “I really believe that if we took the time to help them a little bit more and really show that we love them and that their life really does mean something, it might help the process of them finally getting rid of this terrible addiction. We all know a Fred.”

The newly-released song is now available worldwide, via Sony/The Orchard, and can be viewed at www.cmt.com/video-clips/96p2dl/music-videos-sammy-kershaw-my-friend-fred or downloaded/streamed at https://orcd.co/sammyke rshaw.

Kershaw debuted on the music scene in the early ‘90s. His focus is reclaiming the roots of country music and recapturing the spirit that made it great. Often referred to as the heir apparent to the legendary George Jones, Kershaw’s albums have included such classics as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday” and “Love of My Life.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has six gold and five platinum albums.

For additional information on Kershaw, visit sammykershaw.com.