Judycki places at art shows

Vera Deville Judycki, left in top photo, won the Ferber Award-Judge’s Choice at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild 54th Annual Spring Art Show, which ended Tuesday. Judycki also won the Best Composition in Abstract Award for her “Talisman.” She is a member and the scholarship chair of Artists Guild Unlimited in Morgan City. With her is Betty Porche, Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild president. Judycki also recently won the Merit Award for work she submitted to the Best of Burden Show in Baton Rouge, bottom photo.