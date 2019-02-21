Jones is Queen Aquarius XXV, parade is Feb. 23

Queen Aquarius XXV Shairee Jones
Morgan City resident Shairee Jones was crowned Queen Aquarius XXV this Mardi Gras season. Her pages were her daughters Destiny and Madison Jones, and nephews Howard and Lonnie Kinchen. The krewe will parade through Houma at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. The 680 member, all women’s krewe will present 28 floats under the theme “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

