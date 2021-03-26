Jean Breaux Award offers grant for young artists and non-profits

Acadiana Center for the Arts is offering a grant to area high school/college students and non-profit organizations in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes!

Anyone interested in advancing your arts-related education through financial support should visit acadianacenterforthearts.org to learn more about applying for the Jean Breaux Award.

Applications may be submitted though April 2.

The Jean Breaux Award 2021-22 is a grant program of the AcA for high school and college students as well as non-profit organizations. The program provides financial support to practicing young artists, who are interested in enhancing their skills through participation in advanced study beyond what is available in their present school curriculum. Recognized arts disciplines for this program are performing arts, visual arts, dance, folklife, literary arts, media arts, music, and theater and arts administration.

Funding is available May 1 through April 30, 2022. Up to $1,000 is available.

This is not a scholarship program to pay for high school or college classes/courses, tuition or school supplies/books.

High school and college students planning to pursue a career or professional training opportunity in any of the eligible arts disciplines, or arts administration are eligible is they are a citizen of the United States and a resident of Louisiana living in the aforementioned parishes with an overall GPA of a “B” or higher on their high school or college transcripts.

The student/artist must be enrolled in a public or private high school, community college or university and is a practicing artist, defined as one who is dedicated to producing artwork on a regular basis.

Non-profit organizations within those parishes providing services in artistic professional development or creating new works of art involving high school and college students living in Acadiana are also eligible.

All applications must be completed and submitted online to the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Community Development Department, using the online form.

The Jean Breaux Awards is administered by the Community Development Department of the Acadiana Center for the Arts and is financially supported by the AcA, individual donors and AcA board fund-raising efforts.

Contact Gwen Richard, community development director, via email at Gwen@AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or call 337-233-7060 extension 227.

The purpose of the program is to increase participation in the arts by providing support for short-term arts educational opportunities or arts administration, which encourage the creation of art by are high school and college students/artists, as well as, non-profit organizations or groups proposing arts productions/activities, which involve and benefit high school and/or college students/artists.

Visit acadianacenterforthearts.org for grant information and an application.