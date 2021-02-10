Is it safe to donate blood during the pandemic?

Donating blood is a selfless act that saves lives.

Blood donors may recognize the vital role they play in patient care, but many may wonder if it’s safe to donate blood during the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe for anyone who is well to donate blood. That even goes for people who are social distancing due to COVID-19.

The CDC has recommended various safety measures to ensure the safety of donors and donation center volunteers and staff members. Such measures include spacing donor chairs at least six feet apart and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time.

Appointments can ensure donors are not spending more time at the donation center than is absolutely necessary, reducing the likelihood that they have contact with someone who may have COVID-19 but not know it. In addition, the Red Cross notes it has instituted additional safety protocols, such as laundering blankets used by donors after each use and requiring all donors and donation center staff to wear face coverings or masks during the donation process.

Vitalant is the local supplier for blood at Ochsner St. Mary.

Donations of whole blood, plasma and platelets are accepted at the Vitalant location at 1234 David Drive, suite 102, in Morgan City. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Temperatures are taken and masks are required.

Basic requirements to donate are:

—Must be at least 16 years old (16- and some 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian, if required by state or school).

—Weigh at least 110 pounds. Certain height/weight criteria may apply for donors 22 years or younger.

—Be in good general health.

—For safety and to ensure a positive donation experience, make sure to eat within two hours ahead of donation. Drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand. A refreshments area offers water and snacks.

—Bring your ID — something with your name and one of the following: date of birth, donor ID number or your photo.

—You should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.