How to make holiday wreaths the easy way

There are many different ways to decorate homes and businesses for the holidays. Tall evergreen trees are among the most visible symbols of the holiday season. However, wreaths hung on doors, windows or fences also are ubiquitous this time of year.

Wreaths adorn homes primarily during the holidays of Easter and Christmas. Wreaths have also been worn around the head or neck in ceremonial events around the globe for centuries. It is believed the first wreaths date back to ancient Greece and Rome.

Members of the Greco-Roman society were known to hand-make ring-shaped items using fresh tree leaves, small fruits, flowers, and twigs. Oftentimes these headdresses symbolized a person’s social status. Others suggest wreaths evolved to become a Christian symbol of immortality.

Regardless of how wreaths are viewed, many people like to display wreaths for the holidays. Wreaths can be purchased premade, but making a wreath on your own can make the holidays even more fun.

One of the easiest ways to make a wreath is to design it around a circular floral foam form. Gather supplies to make the wreath.

For traditional wreaths, supplies will include sprigs of evergreen (real or artificial), ribbon, floral wire, bows, and artificial berries. Working around the foam form, arrange the boughs of evergreen, using the floral wire to wrap or pin into the foam itself. Keep the layers coming until you get the desired coverage. Embellish with a ribbon or place a bow.

The blog “A Piece of Rainbow” says that creating a wreath jig is an easy way to make a wreath.

Cut a dollar-store round laundry basket bottom from the top ring to make a template, on which you can place wreath-making materials so they keep their circular form. Use floral wire or natural jute string to tie the materials together. Experiment with fresh evergreen, twigs, holly branches, or whatever materials you choose.

Thick card stock also can serve as the wreath template. Attach artificial flowers or leaves, spray snow, ornaments, or other items to the card stock ring with a firm adhesive.

Many craft stores sell wreath forms made of natural vines that have been strung in a ring. These can be decorated in their entirety or left a little sparse to let the natural twine show through.

Here is a wrapping paper wreath from Centsationalstyle.com

Here’s what you’ll need: 12-inch foam wreath; 6 feet of sturdy wrapping paper (thicker is better); hot glue and glue gun; invisible tape, ribbon for hanging. Any wrapping paper with an interesting repeat will do.

The first thing to do is to tie a ribbon around one section since you’ll be layering tubes of paper on top.

The rest is very simple and takes about an hour to complete. Cut one long 8-inch strip from the roll of wrapping paper then 2-inch strips from that section — wrap them around to form a tube similar to a straw and secure with tape then hot glue them in layers to the wreath form.

Continue the process with three layers, making the tubes shorter on the inside circle, for example start with a 7-inch tube for the outside circle then 6-nches to form the middle circle then 5-inches to form the center circle.

Hang your wreath where it will get a lot of attention.

To see the wreath visit https://centsationalstyle.com/2013/11/diy-wrapping-paper-wreath/.

Wreaths may seem like complicated creations, but a little imagination and the right materials is all it takes to create a homemade wreath.