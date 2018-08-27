Hospital hosts baby shower for pregnant nurses

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 9:27am

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa hospital is throwing a baby shower for the staff’s 16 pregnant nurses.
Banner Desert Medical Center officials say a small, private shower was given in their honor on Aug. 24.
Hospital spokesman Corey Schubert says the hospital has been inundated with media attention since it was revealed earlier this month that the intensive care nurses were all expecting between October and January.
The nurses say they didn’t realize how many were pregnant until they all joined a Facebook group.
Non-pregnant colleagues have been assisting with patients with conditions that are potentially dangerous for expectant women.
The hospital says it has a pool of floating nurses to ensure shifts are covered when the nurses begin taking 12-week maternity leaves starting in the fall.

