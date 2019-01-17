Hephaestus Queens Party held

The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queens Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LVIII Abigail Askew and her family at their home in Berwick. From left are Gary Stansbury, captain; Constance Hardaway, wife of the King Hephaestus LVIII; Derald Hardaway, King Hephaestus LVIII; Askew; and Carter and Colleen Askew, parents of the queen.