Hephaestus Princess Club welcomes newest member

The Krewe of Hephaestus Princess Club welcomes its newest member Kellye Patterson, wife of King Hephaestus LVII David Patterson. From left is luncheon hostess Judith Manfre and Patterson.
The Krewe of Hephaestus Princess Luncheon was held Feb. 6 to welcome its newest member, Kellye Patterson. Greeting them with a toast was board chairman Drake Stansbury, King Hephaestus LVII David Patterson and Captain Joey Dohmann. Seated from left are Skip Wadhams, Margaret Bergeron, Denise Bostic, Dottie Drury, Kellye Patterson, Judith Manfre, Benita Landry, Charlotte Mahfouz and Tari Bourgeois. Standing from left are Ginger Price, Mary Shannon, Karen Reed, Denise Haley, Gerri Bourgeois, Carrie Stansbury, Drake Stansbury, the King, Joey Dohmann, Sondra Dohmann, Alice Pecoraro, Ann Ruiz, Kim Hernandez, Anna Cefalu and Carolyn Duhon.

The Krewe of Hephaestus Princess Club held its annual luncheon recently to welcome its newest member Kellye Patterson, wife of King Hephaestus LVII David Patterson.

