—Brocato Photography Photos
Past kings of the Krewe of Hephaestus attended the Hephaestus King’s Party held Feb. 8 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Tommy Mahfouz, Dr. Mel Bourgeois, King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway, M.D. Shannon III and host David Patterson. Standing from left are Greg Price, Dr. James Lam, Jerry Bostic, Ray Gros, A.J. Dohmann, Kenny Cefalu, Greg Hamer, Cecil Hernandez and Luke Manfre.
Past queens of the Krewe of Hephaestus were honored guests at the Hephaestus King’s Party held Feb. 8 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Elizabeth Hover, Queen Hephaestus LVIII Abigail Askew and Michelle Aucoin. Standing from left are Morgan Murdock, Tracie Hover, Valerie LeBlanc and Jaclyn Landry.
Hephaestus King's Party held
The Krewe of Hephaestus King’s Party was held Feb. 8 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. David and Kellye Jo Patterson hosted the event in honor of King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway. Special guests included past kings and queens of Hephaestus, and the 2018 court.