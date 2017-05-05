Henry crowned AARP Mother's Day Queen

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on May 1 at the St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Highlight of the meeting was the crowning of Theresa Henry of Berwick as the 2017 AARP Mother’s Day Queen. Henry, who is 90 years old and the mother of eight children, was honored with a gift certificate, a corsage and crown. Presenting her with her accolades were AARP President Bill Darce and AARP Board Member Alicia Robi-chaux.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

Attendees were served a meal of spaghetti and meat sauce, peas and salad prepared by Floyd and Shirley Hymel, Pat Fryou and their cooking team. The meeting and meal sponsors for May were Klutts Jewelers and Twin City Funeral Home. The celebratory cake was donated by M C Bank.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized at the meeting.

Len Klutts, owner of Klutts Jewelers, spoke to members regarding his company’s services and discounts for AARP members. Tosha Ashley and Amanda Gravois, pre-need advisors for Twin City Funeral Home, presented information on funeral pre-planning.

Attendees were entertained by Larry Bergeron, AARP’s dance group leader. He instructed audience volunteers and members of Lou Campos’ line dancing class as they line danced the “Electric Slide.”