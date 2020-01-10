Greg Hamer named as an LRA director

METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association announces its 2020 volunteer leadership with Peter Scalfani as its chair. Scalfani is the owner of Down South Hospitality and a partner in Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge.

“The LRA is fortunate to be led by individuals actively involved in the restaurant industry,” explained Stan Harris, LRA president and CEO. “Those who serve as officers or directors not only successfully run their own businesses but have volunteered countless hours in leadership to our organization. The core of what we do is to advocate for reasonable and predictable regulations that could impact our industry. Our board, whose members are statewide, provides a solid grass roots base.”

Among members elected as an LRA director for a one-year term in 2020 is Bayou Chapter member Greg Hamer owner of Taco Bell — B&G Food Enterprises in Morgan City.