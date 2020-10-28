Girl Scouts Louisiana East holds virtual fundraising event

NEW ORLEANS — Girl Scouts Louisiana East hosted Power Our Promise, its virtual fundraising event on Oct. 13 which honored one company and eight individuals who support the Girl Scout Experience in southeast Louisiana.

After careful consideration and monitoring of Covid-19, Girl Scouts Louisiana East made the decision to combine its two in-person signature fundraising events — the Juliette Gordon Low Leadership Luncheon and the Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon — to create one virtual celebration of Girl Scouting.

Women of Distinction are women with impressive accomplishments and a dedication to excellence who set a positive example for girls and other women in their communities, the Girl Scouts Louisiana East news release said. This year’s honorees are Carolyn Breaux, 50-year Girl Scout volunteer; Dr. Sally Clausen, former Louisiana commissioner of higher education; Leslie Pichon, Secret Service special agent in charge of New Orleans office; and Jan Ross, Wilson Foundation executive vice president for philanthropy.

Dr. Mari Ann Callais, educational speaker and consultant, and Ava Dejoie, Louisiana Workforce Commission executive director, received the Four Pillars Award which recognizes women in the community who may not have been Girl Scouts themselves, but who exemplify the characteristics of Girl Scouting. The “Four Pillars” refers to the four pillars of Girl Scouting: STEM, Entrepreneurship, Leadership Skills and the Outdoors.

GSLE also honored New Orleans City Park as its Outstanding Organization; Artis Williams, executive director of St. John United Way, as Outstanding Man; and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department director, as Outstanding Woman. As a special tribute, GSLE CEO Dr. Rebecca Pennington was presented the Above and Beyond Award by the GSLE Board of Directors for her exemplary leadership throughout the pandemic.

GSLE plans to return to an in-person luncheon format in 2021. Women of Distinction is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, in Baton Rouge, and the Juliette Gordon Low Leadership Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, in New Orleans.

Want to help make a difference in girls’ lives? Donate at www.gsle.org/give.