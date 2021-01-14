Girl Scouts kick off COVID-safe cookie sales

Girl Scouts this year are selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie platform online, which Girl Scouts launched in 2014. Though things may look a little different this year, girls are finding innovative ways to continue supplying cookies to customers.

“Girls and families are making decisions on how they want to safely participate in the cookie program this year,” said Amaris Harris, Girl Scouts of Louisiana marketing and communications director. “The Digital Cookie platform is very popular this year as it allows customers to safely order and pay for cookies online and either have them shipped to their homes or through contactless delivery from a Girl Scout.”

The national Girl Scouts organization, GSUSA, is also making it possible for all consumers nationwide who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door.

In the Tri-City area, Girl Scouts will also provide cookies directly.

Lena Clements, Service Unit 270 administrator for the Tri-City area, said Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally and that sales will begin here Jan. 15. For information on how to get cookies in the Tri-City area contact Clements via email at lenafaith06@gmail.com or call 985-519-3962.

Beginning Feb. 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top of mind.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana is supporting other outside-the-cookie-box tactics to keep girls and their customers safe. From running virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through cookie booth locations to leaving behind door hangers so customers can get in touch later to make an order, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

“Our Girl Scouts just don’t stop,” said GSLPG CEO Rachel Broussard. “We are so proud of the leadership our girls have displayed in continuing to serve their communities through health, economic, civil and social crises.

“They’ve made masks for essential workers; practiced compassion by collecting toiletries and food for those in need, shown respect and gratitude by writing to the elderly, and more. That leadership and grit are in part powered by the Girl Scout Cookie Program and this year, with all that’s going on in the world, we know our girls need that fuel like never before. We have to rise to the occasion and make sure they have the tools they need to succeed”

Girl Scouts of Louisiana Girl Scout Cookie season is through March 6. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils and more in a few different ways:

—If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

—Use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

—Beginning Feb. 1, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.