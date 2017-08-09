Girl Scouts invite families to GIRL info nights

NEW ORLEANS — As families prepare for the new school year and the array of activities from which to choose, they’ll find that joining and volunteering for the local Girl Scout organization a much easier and faster process, thanks to new technology which includes a digital platform for volunteers, the Girl Scouts Louisiana East news release stated.

The volunteer toolkit, along with the recent launch of 23 new badges in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and the outdoors, areas that girls are not typically encouraged to explore outside of Girl Scouting, are just two of the offerings Girl Scouts has available to families.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which serves girls, grades K-12, and adults in St. Mary Parish and 22 other parishes in southeast Louisiana, will be holding information nights throughout August and September, for families who may not be familiar with the Girl Scouts.

“While some people still think of Girl Scouts as just cookies, campfires and friendship bracelets, Girl Scouts is about so much more,” said Debbie McDowell-Tate, membership director. “Participating in Girl Scouts helps girls develop key leadership skills they need to be successful in life.”

According to McDowell-Tate, Girl Scouts practice four key leadership skills through a variety of girl-led activities and experiences grounded in Girl Scouts’ program pillars of STEM, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship. These skills are: Goal setting and grit (Go-getter); problem solving (Innovator); trying new things and decision making (Risk-taker); leading others with empathy (Leader), which spell out GIRL.

The digital Volunteer Toolkit simplifies troop management, meeting planning and program experiences, with a link to program resources, and a parent portal that allows families to communicate with troop leaders, manage their daughter’s schedule, and stay involved in her Girl Scout experience.

Girl Scout membership is $25 per year for girls and adults, making it a positive and affordable option for today’s busy families, the release stated.

More information about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience is available at www.gsle.org/join or by calling the council office at 504-733-8220.