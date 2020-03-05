Girl Scouts Cookie booth sales set

Area Girl Scouts have set up Girl Scout Cookie booth sales in the Tri-City area.

Girl Scouts depend on funds raised during Girl Scout Cookie season to fund troop activities throughout the year.

According to Lena Clements, Girl Scout Service Unit 270 administrator and manager, “money raised by each troop stays with that troop.” Unit 270 is comprised of Girl Scouts in the Tri-City area.

March 6-8 and March 13-15, a Girl Scouts Cookie booth will be located at Walgreens at 815 Brashear Ave. in Morgan City and the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1002 La. 70 in Morgan City.

The Patterson Branch Library at 521 Catherine St. will have a booth on March 7.

On March 14, a booth will be located at Tractor Supply located at 773 U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista and at Morey Park located at 1156 Main St. in Patterson.

A booth will be set up on March 15 at Tiger Island Hardware located at 7393 La. 182 in Morgan City.

“Funds raised goes for supplies for troop meetings, membership fees and any trips the troop wants to take,” Clements said. “Cookie sales help the child enjoy the (Girl Scout) program.”

Cookies available include thin mints, thanks-a-lot, lemonades, peanut butter sandwiches, peanut butter patties, caramel deLites , shortbread and S’mores — at $4 a box — and gluten-free caramel chocolate chip — for $5 a box.

Girl Scout Cookie sales help provide experiences for girls that broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills and launch them into a lifetime of leadership, according to Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

“It is a good organization,” Clements said. “They have STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.”

According to Clements, Girl Scouts is so much more than cookies, but the cookie sales help provide the necessary funds for the scouts to experience programs that help expand their horizons.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout.

To order cookies directly from a troop in the Tri-City area contact:

—Troop 20166: Leader Debra Green at cristalyse@aol.com.

—Troop 20539: Leader Lena Clements at lenafaith06@gmail.com.

—Troop 20704: Leader Alex Neil at aneil5706@gmail.com.

—Troop 20782: Leader Rachel Walter at rae.walter@yahoo.com.

—Troop 20890: Leader Gina Marshall at geniebake@yahoo.com.

There is also a free official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for download at the iOS and Android app stores.

For information about Girl Scouting in the Tri-City area, contact Clements at 985-519-3962.