Girl Scout Cookie Program launches sale Jan. 12

NEW ORLEANS — For the past century, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has taught Girl Scouts entrepreneurial and business skills that lead to their success, according to a Girl Scouts Louisiana East news release. Beginning Jan. 12, Girl Scouts from across southeast Louisiana will sell Girl Scout cookies as they launch the next century of female entrepreneurs.

“The cookie program lets girls show the world their entrepreneurial spirit as key members of the world’s largest girl-led business,” said Keenan Ruff, director of Product Program for Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

Through the program, girls are able to earn money towards fun, educational activities, as well as contribute to their council’s ability to provide Girl Scouting in the community. Each Girl Scout cookie purchase helps power endless girl-led experiences for Girl Scouts while transforming them into the everyday Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders.

The cookie sale has developed female entrepreneurs since the program began in the early 20th century, the news release states. Since then, Girl Scouts across the country have learned essential skills, such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, to become great leaders. The news release claims that 57 percent of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the program was key in the development of their skills today.

“Not only are Girl Scouts learning important business skills, but they are putting them into practice,” Ruff said. ‘Our young entrepreneurs experience what it’s like to run a business, which leads to confidence in taking on leadership roles in all aspects of life.”

Locally, Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders on Friday. Direct sales at booth locations throughout the Girl Scouts Louisiana East council’s 23 parishes will be held Feb. 23 to March 11.

The council will offer nine cookie varieties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Caramel deLites, gluten free Trios, Thin Mint, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades and Thanks-a-lot, along with last year’s newest favorite, Girl Scout S’mores. Cookies are $4 a box upon delivery, with the gluten-free Trios costing $5 a box.

All program proceeds remain within the council’s jurisdiction, funding troop activities and helping the council maintain properties, train and recruit volunteers, and support council initiatives.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East, serves girls grades kindergarten to 12, in the parishes of St. Mary, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

For information about Girl Scouts, call the council office in New Orleans at 504-733-8220, in Baton Rouge at 225-927-8946, or visit its website at www.gsle.org.