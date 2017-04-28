Felterman earns LSMSA Artist-in-Training distinction

Parker Felterman of Patterson was one of two Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts recently earning the title of “Artist-in-Training.” LSMSA recently hosted a recital featuring the two seniors. The “AiT” title requires students to complete rigorous studies in music, visual arts or theatre. Felterman, the son of Jody and Beth Felterman of Patterson, and Kelsey Meshell of Bossier City, are graduating from Louisiana School with a Theatre Artists-in-Training distinction. P. Felterman will attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and Meshell will attend Louisiana Tech in Ruston in the Fall where they will study directing and theatre respectively.