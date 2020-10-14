FDA announces Sunshine Mills nationwide dog food recall
The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain pet food products manufactured by Sunshine Mills under several brand names that may contain unsafe levels of aflatoxin. This is an expansion of a previously announced recall, according to the Food and Drug Adminis-tration’s website.
Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.
Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products listed below and consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness.
What is the problem?
On Sept. 2, Sunshine Mills announced a recall of certain pet food products after a retail product sample was found by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry to contain an unsafe level of aflatoxin.
On Oct. 8, Sunshine Mills expanded its recall to include additional products. FDA is issuing this advisory to ensure the public is notified about all of these potentially unsafe products that may still be on the market or in pet owners’ homes.
What are the symptoms of Aflatoxin poisoning in pets?
Pets are highly susceptible to aflatoxin poisoning because, unlike people, who eat a varied diet, pets generally eat the same food continuously over extended periods of time. If a pet’s food contains aflatoxin, the toxin could accumulate in the pet’s system as they continue to eat the same food.
Pets with aflatoxin poisoning may experience symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. In some cases, this toxicity can cause long-term liver issues and/or death. Some pets suffer liver damage without showing any symptoms. Pet owners whose pets have been eating the recalled products should contact their veterinarians, especially if they are showing signs of illness.
There is no evidence to suggest that pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning. However, pet owners should always wash their hands after handling pet food.
What products are involved?
The list of recalled dry pet food products announced by Sunshine Mills on Sept. 2 is:
Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef, Chicken & Cheese Premium Dog Food 4 lb. UPC 3225120694
Lot Code TD3 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TD1 5/APRIL/2020
Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef, Chicken & Cheese Premium Dog Food 14 lb. UPC 3225118078
Lot Code TB1 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB2 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB3 3/APRIL/2020
Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef, Chicken & Cheese Premium Dog Food 28 lb. UPC 3225120694
Lot Code TB3 3/APRIL/2020
Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor Dog Food 14 lb. UPC 7015514299
Lot Code TB1 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB2 4/APRIL/2020
Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor Dog Food 31 lb. UPC 7015514301
Lot Code TA2 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA3 4/APRIL/2020
Paws Happy Life Butcher’s Choice Dog Food 16 lb. UPC 3680035763
Lot Code TA1 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA2 4/APRIL/2020
On Oct. 8, Sunshine Mills expanded the recall to include the following products:
Champ Mini Chunk Dog Food Beef and Chicken Flavor, 12 lb. bags, UPC 7328315416
Lot Code TC2 3/APRIL/2020
Field Trial Complete Nutrition Premium Dog Food, 16 lb. bags, UPC 7015514530
Lot Code TC2 4/APRIL/2020
Good Dog Brand Dog Food Hi-Energy Formula, 50 lb. bags, UPC 5216624165
Lot Code TA1 5/APRIL/2020
Hunter’s Special Dog Food Hi Energy Formula, 50 lb. bags, UPC 7015510145
Lot Code TA1 5/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA2 5/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA3 5/APRIL/2020
Hunter’s Special Dog Food Maintenance Formula, 50 lb. bags, UPC 7015510135
Lot Code TB3 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB1 5/APRIL/2020
Hunter’s Special Farm & Ranch Recipe Super Chunks Dog Food, 50 lb. bags, UPC 70155 10182
Lot Code TC2 5/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC3 5/APRIL/2020
Old Glory Hearty Beef & Chicken Flavor Dog Food, 4 lb. bags, UPC 7015514339
Lot Code TE3 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TE2 4/APRIL/2020
Old Glory Hearty Beef & Chicken Flavor Dog Food, 12.75 lb. bags, UPC 7015514298
Lot Code TA3 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB1 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC1 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC2 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC3 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA1 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC1 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA2 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TB2 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC2 4/APRIL/2020
Paws Happy Life Nutritionally Complete Dog Food, 17 lb. bags, UPC 3680042561
Lot Code TC2 4/APRIL/2020
Pet Expert Always Fit Formula, 50 lb. bags, UPC 5208887976
Lot Code TC2 5/APRIL/2020
Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food Breeder Pack, 40 lb. bags, UPC 580179 586032
Lot Code TA3 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA1 5/APRIL/2020
Retriever Bites & Bones Adult Complete Nutrition Savory Chicken Flavor, 52 lb. bags, UPC 4939422642
Lot Code TC3 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TC1 5/APRIL/2020
River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, 40 lb. bags, No UPC
Lot Code TC1 5/APRIL/2020
River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, 50 lb. bags, No UPC
Lot Code TC1 5/APRIL/2020
River Bend Dog Food Select, 50 lb. bags, No UPC
Lot Code TB3 4/APRIL/2020
Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food, 20 lb. bags, UPC 7015510082
Lot Code TB1 5/APRIL/2020
Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food, 50 lb. bags, UPC 7015510110
Lot Code TB1 5/APRIL/2020
Sprout Bites & Bones, 50 lb. bags, UPC 7015505091
Lot Code TC2 4/APRIL/2020
Sprout Hi-Protein (cat food), 20 lb. bags, UPC 70155505120
Lot Code TI2 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TI3 4/APRIL/2020
Sprout Hi-Protein (cat food), 40 lb. bags, UPC 7015505119
Lot Code TI3 4/APRIL/2020
Thrifty Adult Dog Food, 12 lb. bags, UPC 7015513096
Lot Code TI1 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TI2 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TI3 3/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA2 4/APRIL/2020
Sprout Maintenance, 40 lb. bags, UPC 7015505096
Lot Code TB1 5/APRIL/2020
Sprout Puppy, 20 lb. bags, UPC 7015505095
Lot Code TA3 4/APRIL/2020
Lot Code TA1 5/APRIL/2020
Top Runner Premium Dog Food, 50 lb. bags, UPC 3540650070
Lot Code TB1 3/APRIL/2020
Whiskers & Tails Adult Recipe Complete Dog Food, 17 lb. bags, UPC 2114003022
Lot Code TC2 4/APRIL/2020
The affected products were distributed to retailers nationwide within the United States.
What do pet owners need to do?
If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately. Even pets without symptoms may have suffered liver damage, so you may want to contact your veterinarian if your dog has eaten any of the recalled products. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.
Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal. Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Sanitize pet food bowls, scoops, and storage containers using bleach, rinsing well afterwards with water, and drying thoroughly.
You can report suspected illness to the FDA electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal at https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/SRP2/en/Home.aspx?sid=89458ca7-2696-... or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. It’s most helpful if you can work with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of your report. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA.