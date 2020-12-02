An explanation of the seven principles of Kwanzaa

In 1966, California State University, Long Beach professor Dr. Maulana Karenga sought a way to bring African Americans together as a community. Karenga ultimately settled on Kwanzaa, a holiday that has now been celebrated for nearly 60 years.

According to History.com, Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits.” Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration during which seven principles are discussed. Those principles serve as the foundation of Kwanzaa, and each night of Kwanzaa emphasizes a different one of these foundational tenets.

1. Umoja: The Swahili word for “unity,” umoja is focused on maintaining and striving for greater unity in the family, community, nation and race.

2. Kujichagulia: The principle of kujichagulia focuses on self-determination and is designed to inspire Kwanzaa celebrants to discuss how they define themselves, name themselves, create for themselves and speak for themselves.

3. Ujima: Ujima focuses on collective work and responsibility. When discussing ujima, celebrants focus on how they can work together to build and maintain their communities.

In addition, ujima is dedicated to communities solving problems together by making one member’s problem everyone’s problem.

4. Ujamaa: Ujamaa is dedicated to cooperative economics and how celebrants can build and maintain their own businesses and how they can all profit from the success of those businesses.

5. Nia: Nia is the Swahili word for “purpose.” The principle of nia is meant to encourage celebrants to make the building and development of their communities a collective vocation.

6. Kuumba: Creativity is the basis for the principle of kuumba, which encourages celebrants to do everything they can to make their communities more beautiful and fruitful for all.

7. Imani: The Swahili word for “faith,” imani promotes believing fully in one’s people, parents, teachers and leaders.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration that begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1.