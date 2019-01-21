Entries sought for Cypress Sawmill pageant

On March 10, the 2019 Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant will return. Deadline to enter is 6 p.m. March 1.

The pageant is part of the Cypress Sawmill Festival set April 5-7 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

There are two divisions for the queen’s pageant — Teen for ages 14-16 and Miss for ages 17-23. The pageant is open to young women who reside in St. Mary Parish or who graduated from or attends a St. Mary Parish school. Participants must have never been married and never pregnant.

Entry fee is $85. Both queens will be awarded either an academic scholarship or reimbursement of queen travel expenses of equal value. Runners-up, People’s Choice and Miss Congeniality will also be presented with awards.

The last royalty for the Cypress Sawmill Festival were 2014 Miss Queen Rachel Lemoine and Teen Queen Sarah Angeron.

The pageant is returning thanks to fundraising efforts by former queens Lemoine and Carley Gravois Canty. Cypress Sawmill Children’s Pageant will be held April 7. Details on that pageant will be released at a later date.

The new queens will reign over the 2019 Cypress Sawmill Festival that will feature live music, carnival rides, softball tournaments and more.

Young women interested in participating in the Teen or Miss division should email PCSFpageants@gmail.com to receive a sample of the queen’s contract, entry forms and information sheets.