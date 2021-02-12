Engagement, wedding forms available online

Getting married?

The Daily Review has engagement and wedding forms available online at www.StMaryNow.com. Look for the ‘submissions’ tab at the top of the page.

Download The Daily Review engagement and wedding forms. Once filled in (and saved), the forms along with a high resolution engagement or wedding photo may be submitted to lifestyles@daily-review.com.

It is preferred to receive engagement announcements four weeks prior to the wedding. Wedding forms and a photo should be submitted no later than 60 days following the wedding.

For information call 985-384-8370 between 8 a.m. and noon.