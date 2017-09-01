Ducote among 4-H agents recognized

VIDALIA — St. Mary Parish 4-H Agent Jennifer Ducote was one of the Distinguished Service Award recipients. LSU AgCenter youth development professionals were recognized for achievement in service at the Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents annual meeting held Aug. 16-18 in Vidalia.

The annual convention offers youth development training and updates, leadership development and collaborative support for AgCenter extension agents conducting 4-H programming in all 64 Louisiana parishes.

The Louisiana 4-H program currently supports nearly 286,800 youth members in grades K-12 and 8,961 youth and adult volunteers.

Seven association members received awards for outstanding service.

Chris Pearce, of Sabine Parish; Beth Putnam, of Washington Parish; and Hannah Duvall of St. Martin Parish received the Achievement in Service award, which recognizes association members who have served with the AgCenter for three to seven years.

The Distinguished Service Award, which acknowledges members with more than seven years of service, was presented to Ashley Powell, of Catahoula Parish; Jennifer Ducote, of St. Mary Parish; and Silas Cecil, of LaSalle Parish.

Bossier Parish extension agent Jeannie Crnkovic received the Meritorious Service Award, which is presented to one member per year selected from previously recognized Distinguished Service Award recipients.

The association also elected Kim Jones, state 4-H Youth Development instructor, as president-elect; Hannah Duvall, St. Martin Parish extension agent, as secretary; and Lanette Hebert, southwest region 4-H coordinator, as reporter.

Other members of the 2017-18 executive board are President Esther Boe, Avoyelles Parish extension agent; Past President Amy Long-Pierre, St. Tammany Parish extension agent; Vice President Katherine Pace, Caddo Parish extension agent; and Treasurer Brittany Bourg, Cameron Parish extension agent.