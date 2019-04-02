Donation made to veterans shelter

Each year, local, selects a giving project in keeping with its commitment to the motto of “Unity and Charity.”

Court members collected and donated needed household supplies, linens and personal care items for the Tri-Parish Veterans Shelter in Houma. VFW Post 4222 Commander Sherman Whiting and Quart-ermaster Raymond Rutledge accepted the donations on behalf of the shelter.

CDA’s mission is to strive to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.

Court Massabielle meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month (except July) at Sacred Heart cafeteria in Morgan City.