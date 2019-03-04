Dionysus Queens' Club holds luncheon

The Krewe of Dionysus Queens’ Club held a luncheon on Feb. 20 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Guests of honor were Queen Dionysus XXXVIII Kathy Spradling and Queen Dionysus XXXIX Stephanie Anslum. Queens in attendance were, seated from left, Judy Boudreaux, Barbara McCloy, Spradling, Anslum, Deanna Sampey and Gwen Garber. Standing are Electa McCloy, Mena Leonard, Destini Barrilleaux, Connie Shepherd, Kim Hayes, Donna Duplantis, Sharon Broussard and Jeanne McCloy.

—Submitted Photos