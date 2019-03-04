The Krewe of Dionysus Queens’ Club held a luncheon on Feb. 20 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Guests of honor were Queen Dionysus XXXVIII Kathy Spradling and Queen Dionysus XXXIX Stephanie Anslum. Queens in attendance were, seated from left, Judy Boudreaux, Barbara McCloy, Spradling, Anslum, Deanna Sampey and Gwen Garber. Standing are Electa McCloy, Mena Leonard, Destini Barrilleaux, Connie Shepherd, Kim Hayes, Donna Duplantis, Sharon Broussard and Jeanne McCloy.
—Submitted Photos
Wives of kings of Dionysus were special guests at the Krewe of Dionysus Queens’ Club luncheon held Feb. 20 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Mrs. John Czajka, Mrs. Elmer Galloway, Mrs. Mark Spradling, Queen XXXIX Mrs. Scott Anslum, Mrs. Kenny Garber and Mrs. Rodney Grow. Standing from left are Mrs. Keith Leonard, Mrs. Walter Shepherd, Mrs. Sammy Broussard and Mrs. Kerry McCloy.
Dionysus Queens' Club holds luncheon
