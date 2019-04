Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Caylee Deshotel, top photo, attended the Frog Festival Pageant on March 16 in Rayne to promote the local Labor Day weekend festival. Deshotel, left in bottom photo, attended the Louisiana Strawberry Festival Pageant March 23-24 in Ponchatoula. She congratulated Louisiana Strawberry Queen XLVIII Heidi Carrier.