Court Massabielle donates to Catholic education

Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas recently made a donation in support of Catholic education to Holy Cross Elementary School and Central Catholic High School. Seated from left are Massabielle members Margaret Kreider, Marguerite Landry, Marian Jones and Betty Rulf. Center row from left are member Latora Madise, Holy Cross Principal Amanda Talbot, Sundra Deshotel, CCHS representative Gerri Byrne, Massabielle Regent Veronica Governale, and members Judy Blanco, Lana Domino and Elsie Medine. Back row from left are members Karen Listi, Treasurer JoAnn Blanchard, Financial Secretary Betsy Grizzaffi and Angela Mire. CDA courts donate to charities, administer scholarship programs and strive to be helping hands where there is pain, poverty, sorrow or sickness. Membership is open to all Catholic women 18 years of age and older. Massabielle meets on the third Wednesday of each month (except July) at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart cafeteria, 318 Third St. in Morgan City.