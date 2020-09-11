Corn maze set for Saturdays in October at Botanic Gardens at Burden

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter will present the Corn Maze at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden in Baton Rouge every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants may purchase tickets for two-hour sessions at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

In addition to the maze, participants can take part in a hayride, children’s obstacle course, pumpkin patch, farm animals, antique tractors, hay mountain climb, sunflower fields and a rock hunt to find a curious creature to take home. The event also will feature a picnic area and local food vendors.

Admission for each event is $15 per person, with children 3 and under admitted free.

Advance-purchase tickets, which are required, are available online at https://bontempstix.com and clicking on the preferred date and time.

Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks in designated areas.

Sponsored by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, proceeds from the Corn Maze events support the educational programs at the Botanic Gardens.

The Botanic Gardens is located in Burden Museum and Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane just off Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.

For more information, contact the Botanic Gardens at 225-763-3990 or botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu.